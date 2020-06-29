Seeing the Body: Poems by Rachel Eliza Griffiths

I’d come into the room & try to write

a different ending on those anonymous walls.

There was less time all the time

until time changed. You know what I mean.

In the poem “Belief,” from her new book Seeing the Body (W.W. Norton), Rachel Eliza Griffiths recounts the frustration of trying to write while waiting in the hospital during the time that her mother was dying.

I tried to read & write. Over & over, I

arranged plain little soaps, toothbrush, & comb. . . . But before I accepted her

dying, which would be true

five months later, I kept trying to write

my mother a strong beginning.

Seeing the Body is a deeply personal book that was born out of the passing of her mother, the grief that followed, and the eventual return to a new normal. “Seeing” is often the operative word in this book.

Two years later in Brooklyn I am getting my eyes

checked. I have good eyes today. But there were

whole years I couldn’t see. . . from “Name”



But the real challenge for Griffiths comes with fulfilling her responsibility as a writer. At first, there are only “cobwebs of words” as the poet struggles to get past the reality of her mother’s passing. Words may be gossamer thin but in Griffith’s book they have the power to grieve, to love, to hurl anger, to forgive, to build worlds.

I want my web to hold. I want to repair

what I have made. I was not given the golden hive.

In me seethes the silk of invisible worlds. from “Arch of Hysteria, or, The Spider-Mother Becomes a Woman”

Throughout the book, Griffiths talks of having her mother’s presence still with her (“even now she is still making me”). She misses her mother’s cooking. She thinks about family. She thinks about other artists who inspire her, like Louise Bourgeois and Langston Hughes. She writes a poem to Leonard Cohen (“Where are the miracles now, Leonard?”). She seethes as yet another black man (Mike Brown) is killed by the police in America. And then she herself becomes ill.

. . . There I prayed. I hummed.

alone, half-bald. Being born alone again. I could not trust such sentences of faith or fiction. Instead, I read

menus, trues crimes, prescriptions. Transcribed

simple miracles for my anxiety. I could not taste life or honey. But I could bleed. from “Signs”

But for me, the true core of this book comes when Griffiths knows there are times when she can not be silent. When she must speak for more than just herself. Seeing the Body reverberates with moments of outrage. The most powerful example is the poem “My Rapes.”

I promised my mother I would never speak a word

about my rapes. I would never tell the world.

about my power until she was dead. Her eyes sealed &

having a choice now to listen to me or be a ghost

when I am saying the difficult thing

& lived it. . .

“My Rapes” is “a terrible poem for us,”

we outlaw women who have taken off the silence

of our muzzles & armed our small bones with stars,

we who leap from the attics we are burning down.

In the poem, Griffiths writes not only from her own past (“when I tried to tell my mother about the rapes she asked me / what in the world had I been wearing & where had I gone”), but about the students who have come to her with poems about their experiences, the “typed-up evidence” and “the formatted corpse of a memory that won’t lie still.” It’s not so much a poem about rape as it is about the endless pressures to deny rape, to call rape by a lesser name, or, worst of all, to blame the victims. It’s a poem everyone should read.

Griffiths is also a terrific photographer and she includes a section of intriguing self-portraits in the book in a section called “daughter: lyric: landscape.” She writes: “I am looking at a woman whose spirit is both emaciated and exhilarated in the face of monumental loss.” Self-portraiture is a form of automatic self-distancing, a mirroring of the self. But here, by using the word “daughter,” Griffiths implies that she is also looking at herself through her mother’s eyes. She accomplishes the eerie act of displacement by momentarily trading places with the dead in order to look back at her living self.

Seeing the Body is a book that is tender and fearless and timely. Highly recommended.

. . . When some fucked injustice

smiled & shot into the crowd & said

Y’all need to go back from where you came from.

Well, we stayed and lived. from “Paradise”

